Soaring döner kebab prices set social media abuzz

Soaring döner kebab prices set social media abuzz

ISTANBUL
Soaring döner kebab prices set social media abuzz

The increase in the cost of Turkish specialty döner kebab, reaching $10.90 a portion in Germany and $15.5 in Türkiye, has caused controversy as people take to social media complaining over the cost of living and food prices.

The increase in the price of meat has come back on the agenda as the price of döner kebab has risen to 10 euros in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been involved in the debate on döner kebab prices in Germany, said, "We live in a free market economy. Therefore, there will be no price ceiling for döner kebab in Germany. But inflation is already decreasing in the country.”

döner kebab chefs in Istanbul said they have to reflect the price increases in their menus, from the workers they employ to the oil they use.

On the other hand, Türkiye's Butchers' Federation emphasized that if the government supports animal breeding, meat and döner kebab prices will decrease.

"When there is a hike in fuel, everything goes up. It is not only limited to meat products. The price of rice, oil and potatoes also shoots up and are liable to extra taxes. Together with employee costs, all of this gets reflected in prices as a cost. The state needs to address the price policy. There is a serious price increase not only in food but also in plastic materials, packaging and clothing,” an employee working in an eatery said.

Turkish Butchers' Federation President Osman Yardımcı said that the price increase of döner meat compared to last year was around 70 percent and that prices could only decrease if the state supports cattle breeding.

"Currently, the meat for a döner kebab costs 550 liras. If you buy this meat and turn it into döner kebab, there is a 20 percent waste and loss. Also, for chicken, prices that were 30 liras last year are now 100 liras," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

    Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

  2. Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

    Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

  3. World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

    World Bank plans $6 billion of financial support for Egypt

  4. Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

    Bank of Japan finally ends negative interest rate policy

  5. UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes

    UN chief 'alarmed' by reports civilians killed in Myanmar air strikes
Recommended
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win
‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east

‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east
Çanakkale hosts numerous events to mark 1915 victory

Çanakkale hosts numerous events to mark 1915 victory
Marmara quake could result in 1-year state budget loss: Report

Marmara quake could result in 1-year state budget loss: Report
TİP withdraws support for Hatay mayoral candidate

TİP withdraws support for Hatay mayoral candidate
WORLD Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Bodies found in Haitian suburb as gang violence rages for third week

Fourteen bodies were found in an affluent suburb of Haiti's capital Monday, as international efforts accelerated to fill a political vacuum created by weeks of gang violence that has forced the impending departure of the prime minister.
ECONOMY Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Türkiye’s carbon roadmap, designed to help the country meet its net-zero target by 2053, will be a milestone in green transition in key industries, such as steel and cement, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿