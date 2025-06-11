Soaring beach prices in the Aegean spark debate

MUĞLA

As the Eid al-Adha holiday officially kicked off the summer season, beach prices across the Aegean coast of Türkiye have become a topic of heated debate.

With daily per-person expenses on some beaches reaching nearly 9,000 Turkish Liras ($230), concerns over accessibility and affordability have grown louder, particularly as prices now rival or even surpass those across Europe.

In upscale destinations such as Bodrum, in the southwestern province of Muğla, prices at certain beach clubs have surged by as much as 300 percent compared to last summer. Entry fees at some high-end venues like Buddha Bar and Beach remain at 225 euros ($250) per person — unchanged from last year — yet now constitute nearly half of Türkiye’s net minimum wage, which stands at 22,104 liras.

At Yula Beach, a minimum spend of 2,000 liras per person is required, while sunbeds and beach access incur additional fees. In Laura Bodrum, this threshold is set at 2,500 liras, though complimentary parking is included.

Even in more modest destinations such as İzmir’s Çeşme, beach entry and services start at 2,000 liras and can go as high as 7,000 liras. Elsewhere, such as Marmaris, Datça, Akyaka, Kaş, Kemer, Alanya, Belek, Dalyan, Fethiye and Kuşadası, typical rates range between 1,000 and 2,000 liras.

The soaring prices have drawn international attention. A recent article in the Russian outlet Moskovskiy Komsomolets reported on the situation with the headline “Bodrum Is Empty Despite the Holiday.”

The report highlighted the sharp costs at venues, suggesting that some tourists may be deterred by mandatory minimum spending limits that can climb to 4,500 liras per person in some hotels.

However, in contrast, public beaches operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in Bodrum, where entry is free, offer sunbeds for 280 liras and cabanas for 1,500 liras. Parking costs 85 liras for cars and 50 liras for motorcycles.

In Antalya’s historic Mermerli beach, the recent introduction of a 1,000 lira entry fee following a private lease agreement has stirred a public backlash. Originally a public space undergoing restoration, the beach was leased on May 30 to a local hotel operator.

Social media reactions were swift, criticizing the pricing model. In response, Antalya Governor’s Office clarified that the site had been rented on the condition that it remains accessible to the public. Following negotiations, the daily sunbed rent was reduced to 500 liras.

Governor Hulusi Şahin had explained in April that significant restoration and environmental improvements were underway at the site, emphasizing an investment of over 80 million liras, which aimed to provide a high-quality public space at reasonable prices.