ISTANBUL
Snowfall expected in Central Anatolia on weekend

The Central Anatolia Region is expected to witness snowfall on the weekend, especially in the capital Ankara, the Turkish state Meteorological Service has warned, urging citizens to practice caution.

According to the forecasts, the air temperature will be 4 to 6 degrees above the seasonal norms in the eastern parts of the country, while the rest of the country is expected to experience weather hovering around the seasonal norms.

On Dec. 25, heavy rainfall will be observed in the western part of the country, while snowfall is expected in the country’s 22 provinces: The capital Ankara, Central Anatolian provinces of Eskişehir, Kırşehir, Çankırı, Kırıkkale, Çorum, Tokat, Sivas, Yozgat, Aksaray, Nevşehir, Niğde, Kayseri and Malatya and the northern provinces of Bolu, Karabük, Kastamonu, Amasya, Bayburt and Gümüşhane and eastern provinces of Erzincan, Malatya and Tunceli.

The bureau warned the citizens living in the region to be careful against possible hazards and disruptions in transportation.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are mainly expected in the coastal regions of the Marmara and Aegean regions, western parts of the Mediterranean regions and western provinces of the Black Sea region.

As per the forecasts, haze and fog may occur in the Marmara region and the inner and eastern regions of the country in the mornings and at nights.

Meanwhile, prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen also stated that precipitation is not expected until Dec. 25 and that the weather will be clear, adding that rain and sleet will be observed in the Marmara, Central Anatolia and the Black Sea regions.

“On Sunday [Dec. 25], the inner parts of Central Anatolia and the Black Sea will witness sleet and snow. Precipitation will be in the form of rain on the Marmara and Black Sea coasts,” Şen explained.

“Snow, which will show its effect in the Central Anatolia region on Sunday, will be also experienced in the Eastern Anatolia regions on Monday [Dec. 26],” the meteorologist added.

