Snow depth shrinks during winter season in Turkey

  • February 03 2021 09:19:18

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Snow depth in Turkey remained lower this winter season than past years, data from the General Directorate of Meteorology showed on Feb. 2. 

According to records accessed by Anadolu Agency, snow depth in Turkey was usually found to be around the average human height, which is 180 centimeters (5 feet 9 inches) for men and 160 centimeters (5 feet 2 inches) for women.

This winter season, though, the figure has fallen well below previous years, particularly at the country’s ski resorts.

The highest figure of 135 centimeters (53.1 inches) was measured at Kartalkaya Ski Center in the northwestern Bolu province, the data showed.

This was followed by 127 centimeters (50 inches) at the Hakkari Ski Center, 110 centimeters (43.3 inches) at Palandöken Ski Center, and 101 centimeters (39.7 inches) at the Yedikuyular Ski Center in Kahramanmaraş province.

Snow depth in Uludağ in Bursa province, one of the world’s top winter tourism spots, was recorded at 90 centimeters (35.4 inches).

The figure stood at 44 centimeters (17.3 inches) at Kayseri province’s Erciyes Ski Center, another winter tourism hub in Turkey.

