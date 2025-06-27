Snake sightings on rise in Istanbul as experts urge calm

ISTANBUL
A recent surge in snake sightings across Istanbul’s greener districts has caused some public alarm, prompting experts to urge calm and warn against killing the largely harmless animals due to their vital role in the ecosystem.

In response to several recent spottings in the districts of Küçükçekmece, Arnavutköy and Sultangazi, experts emphasize that most of the snakes encountered in the city are non-venomous and pose no serious threat to humans.

According to Ergün Bacak, a lecturer in the hunting and wildlife program at Istanbul University, there is only one venomous snake species in Istanbul: Vipera ammodytes, commonly known as the horned viper.

"It is usually less than one meter in length, moves very slowly and is not lethal for healthy adults," he explained. “However, it may pose a risk to small children or people with existing health issues.”

The majority of snakes in the city, including water snakes, Aesculapian snakes and the large but harmless yellow snake, are not venomous.

Many help control rodent populations, contributing to agricultural and public health.

Thus, the expert recommended that residents contact the appropriate authorities upon encountering a snake, allowing it to be safely and humanely relocated.

Ziraat engineer Ömer Demir added that the increase in urban snake sightings may be linked to the COVID-19 lockdown period, during which snakes took advantage of quiet, unoccupied green spaces.

While snakes entering homes or agricultural fields may sometimes need to be removed, Demir stressed that indiscriminate killing should be avoided.

 

