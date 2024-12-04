SNA seeks to block PKK/YPG entrenchment in Manbij

ANKARA

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) is intensifying its efforts to prevent PKK and YPG from establishing a foothold in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as opposition forces continue their surprise offensive against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Clashes erupted on Nov. 27 in the countryside of Aleppo, reigniting hostilities after a brief lull in the civil war that has ravaged Syria since 2011. Opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a major operation to capture territory held by regime forces.

Following their domination over Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, and Idlib, the opposition forces have shifted their focus toward Hama.

In response to the rapid loss of ground, Assad's regime reportedly sought assistance from PKK and YPG, Turkish security sources said earlier this week.

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

The SNA claims to have thwarted efforts to create a “terror corridor” in northern Syria through an operation that severed the key route between Raqqa and Aleppo, according to sources.

The group has also reportedly besieged Manbij from three directions, Turkish and Syrian media outlets said.

Formed in 2017 by Syria’s interim government, the SNA was established to defend opposition-controlled areas in northern Syria against both Assad regime forces and YPG.

Meanwhile, government forces launched a counterattack against rebels around the key city of Hama on Dec. 3 after suffering a string of staggering losses, war monitors said.

Hama is strategically located in central Syria and for the army, it is key to safeguarding the capital and seat of power Damascus.

According to the Britain-based Observatory, "regime forces launched a counterattack" in Hama province on Wednesday with air support on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels and allied factions.

Government forces pushed HTS away from the provincial capital by about 10 kilometers (six miles), the Observatory said, reporting fierce battles as rebels failed in their bid to capture an area near the city.

In the meantime, media reports said displaced residents continued their return to Tel Rifaat this week as the opposition forces reclaimed the town after eight years of YPG control.

Within a mere three hours, the opposition forces completely secured Tel Rifaat, a district situated just 18 kilometers from the Turkish border.

The SNA infiltrated the town center in an operation that involved taking control of four strategic locations, the reports said.

With the town center, thousands of Syrians displaced to regions like Azaz, Marea and Afrin began returning to their homes.

The SNA is reportedly taking measures to ensure the safe return of civilians by addressing the presence of tunnels and traps in the central part of the region.

“Is there anything better than returning to one's home and land? Thank God we are back after 10 years,” resident Ahmet Said told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

The operations were expected to continue due to the presence of several tunnels and heavily mined areas.

Separately, Turkish forces continue their military operations in northern Syria. The Defense Ministry said on Dec. 3, seven PKK members were "neutralized" in the region.

“Our fight against terrorist organizations, wherever they may be, will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, were killed or captured.