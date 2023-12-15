Smallest Rembrandt portraits go on show in Amsterdam

Smallest Rembrandt portraits go on show in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE
Smallest Rembrandt portraits go on show in Amsterdam

After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display on Dec. 13 after a long-term loan to the Netherlands’ national art and history museum.

The Rijksmuseum said the portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen “disappeared from view for almost two centuries, before resurfacing two years ago.”

The paintings, believed to be the last known pair of privately held Rembrandt portraits, were sold at auction this year and given on long-term loan by the family of wealthy Dutch businessman Henry Holterman, the museum said.

"Given my close relationship with the museum and the fact that the team of experts has been conducting research into these portraits over a period of years, I feel that these works belong in the museum," Holterman said in a statement.

The museum said that based on their small size and “dynamic, sketchy style,” the portraits likely were painted by Rembrandt as a favor to the couple, who had close links to his family since Jan and Jaapgen’s son Dominicus married the painter’s cousin, Cornelia Cornelisdr van Suytbroek.

Rijksmuseum Director Taco Dibbits welcomed the loan and said the portraits "will bring visitors closer to Rembrandt's family circle.”

Researchers at the museum worked to establish that Rembrandt painted the portraits, which measure about 20x16.5 centimeters (8x6 inches), using high-tech scans and paint analysis.

“When taken together, the various research results amount to compelling evidence,” the museum said.

Portrait, Amsterdam ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds phone call with Biden

Erdoğan holds phone call with Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds phone call with Biden

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Biden

  2. Turkish scientists prepare for Antarctica expedition

    Turkish scientists prepare for Antarctica expedition

  3. Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

    Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

  4. Venezuela, Guyana agree not to 'use force' to settle land dispute

    Venezuela, Guyana agree not to 'use force' to settle land dispute

  5. Israel hits Gaza in war it says will last 'months'

    Israel hits Gaza in war it says will last 'months'
Recommended
‘Dance is beautiful: Kenyan slum reaches for ballet stars

‘Dance is beautiful': Kenyan slum reaches for ballet stars
Swedish study finds a higher death rate in those who fear serious illness

Swedish study finds a higher death rate in those who fear serious illness
Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row
Barbie director Greta Gerwig to head 77th Cannes Film Festival jury

Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to head 77th Cannes Film Festival jury
Earliest version of Mickey Mouse to become public domain in 2024

Earliest version of Mickey Mouse to become public domain in 2024
Notre-Dame in Paris to get unique fire protection system

Notre-Dame in Paris to get unique fire protection system
WORLD Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday blocked 50 billion euros in EU aid for Ukraine, after leaders side-stepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.
ECONOMY TSKB obtains $155 mln World Bank loan for Green Fund

TSKB obtains $155 mln World Bank loan for Green Fund

The Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB) has announced that it obtained a $155 million loan from the World Bank, with the guarantee of the Treasury and Finance Ministry, to establish the Türkiye Green Fund.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.