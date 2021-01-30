Ski season kicks off in Turkey’s ‘tourism hotspot’

ANTALYA

Antalya on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast is a major summer destination that also attracts tourists in the winter thanks to the Saklıkent Ski Resort.



The ski season has begun in the province, often dubbed as the country’s “capital of tourism”, as snow thickness reached 30 centimeters following recent snowfall around the resort.



Founded in 1971 by then-Governor Hüseyin Öğütçen, the resort sits on the peak Bey Mountains on an altitude of 2,400 meters.



The region is home to four different skiing tracks prepared for the novice, mid-level, and professional enthusiasts, and they can ski or snowboard for five kilometers without any interruptions.



The equipment at the facility has recently been renewed and millions of Turkish liras were spent for renovations; also, COVID-19 measures were taken in the resort to ensure safe tourism.



Hasan Sevindi, the facility’s director, said the snow depth reached 30 centimeters and tracks were prepared for skiing activities, adding that he hoped it would be a productive tourism season.



Visitors can experience two seasons on the same day in Antalya, swimming at Konyaaltı beach, playing golf in Belek, and skiing in Saklıkent, which is just a 45-minute drive from the city center.