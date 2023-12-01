Ski season kicks off in country’s east

Ski season kicks off in country’s east

ERZURUM
Ski season kicks off in country’s east

The ski season has started at Palandöken and Konaklı in the eastern province of Erzurum, one of the favorite destinations for winter tourism.

While ski centers established in cooperation with the state and the private sector continue to stimulate winter tourism, thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visit Palandöken and Konaklı Ski Centers in Erzurum.

Palandöken and Konaklı Ski Centers, which is among the longest and steepest slopes in the world, has 20 special racecourses registered by the International Ski Federation.

Selim Bağrıyanık, the general manager of a ski resort in Erzurum, said Palandöken has the only artificial ice wall in Türkiye with a height of 20 meters and a length of 150 meters.

"We opened the season in Palandöken and Konaklı Ski Centers operated by Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality. We were the first city to open the ski season in Türkiye this year. Currently, there is nearly 1.5 meters of snow on the ski slopes,” he said.

“Palandöken, which is 15 minutes from the airport and only five minutes from the city center, offers its visitors both easy transportation and the opportunity to enrich their vacation by visiting very important historical and cultural sites from the Seljuk and Ottoman periods in the city center,” Bağrıyanık said.

“We will have a full season this year. Since Erzurum is a winter sports center, people can enjoy curling, ice hockey, ice skating and take advantage of the healing hot springs in addition to skiing,” he added.

Ajda Başar, a student of Erzurum Atatürk University Nursing Department, who went to Palandöken with her friends for skiing, said, "I am from Artvin. We are trying to benefit from the beauties of Erzurum where I study. Due to the opening of the season, skiing is free today and we are very happy about it.”

starts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

    Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

  2. New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

    New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

  3. Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

    Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

  4. China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

    China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

  5. Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia

    Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia
Recommended
Istanbul gearing up against heavy snowfall

Istanbul gearing up against heavy snowfall
Influx of visitors to most expensive spice’s harvest

Influx of visitors to most expensive spice’s harvest
UNESCO World Heritage Site to be transformed into zero waste village

UNESCO World Heritage Site to be transformed into zero waste village
Female entrepreneur provides platform to elevate women

Female entrepreneur provides platform to elevate women
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea as storms wreak havoc

Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea as storms wreak havoc

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes
WORLD New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

Cellphones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country's plummeting literacy rates.
ECONOMY China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

An official survey of Chinese manufacturers shows that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.