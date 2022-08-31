Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

  • August 31 2022 07:00:00

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

LISBON
Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Paleontologists in Portugal have unearthed the fossilized skeleton of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe.

The remains are thought to be those of a sauropod, a herbivorous dinosaur 12 meters (39 feet) tall and 25 meters long that roamed the Earth around 150 million years ago.

“It’s one of the biggest specimens discovered in Europe, perhaps in the world,” paleontologist Elisabete Malafaia, from the Faculty of Sciences at Lisbon University, told AFP on Monday.

The bones were uncovered by Portuguese and Spanish scientists in the garden of a house near Pombal in central Portugal at the beginning of August.

Among the bones collected, they found the remains of a rib about three meters long, Malafaia said.

Fossil fragments were first noticed at the site in 2017, when the owner was digging up his garden to make way for an extension.

He contacted paleontologists, who unearthed part of the dinosaur skeleton earlier this month and have been examining it ever since.

Sauropods have characteristically long necks and tails and are among the largest animals to have ever lived.

The fossils discovered at the Monte Agudo site in Pombal are thought to be those of a brachiosaurus who lived during the Upper Jurassic period.

The fact that the vertebrae and ribs were found at the same location and in the position they would have been in the dinosaur’s anatomy is “relatively rare,” Malafaia said.

The team may conduct more digs in the coming months at the site and in the surrounding area.

WORLD Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lagerfeld says French election campaign a 'mud-fight'

    Lagerfeld says French election campaign a 'mud-fight'

  2. Main opposition blasts gov’t over minimum wage

    Main opposition blasts gov’t over minimum wage

  3. Aircraft, vehicles assemble to form ‘100’ to mark Victory Day

    Aircraft, vehicles assemble to form ‘100’ to mark Victory Day

  4. ‘Oil slick in N Zealand may spread’

    ‘Oil slick in N Zealand may spread’

  5. Revitalized Woods back in the hunt for trophy in Australia

    Revitalized Woods back in the hunt for trophy in Australia
Recommended
Japanese bath houses find new ways to stay afloat

Japanese bath houses find new ways to stay afloat
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Diana’s death stunned the world, changed the royals

Diana’s death stunned the world, changed the royals
Amphorae and water jugs found in Metropolis for the first time

Amphorae and water jugs found in Metropolis for the first time
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink

Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink
WORLD Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.

ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July

Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July

Occupancy rates and room fares at the country’s hotels increased in July, driven by the rebound in tourism activity, the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB) has stated.
SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.