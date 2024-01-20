Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

ARDAHAN
Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Against the stunning backdrop of Lake Çıldır's frozen surface, a team of 38 artistic figure skaters from Istanbul mesmerized onlookers with a captivating ice dance performance.

As the second-largest lake in the Eastern Anatolia Region after Lake Van, Lake Çıldır, situated within the borders of Ardahan and Kars provinces, has become a popular winter destination for all. The lake offers a plethora of activities every year as it freezes due to the intense cold, attracting thousands of visitors.

The group of coaches and athletes, invited by Ardahan University Research Assistant Volkan Özkan, crafted a dance performance on the icy expanse of Lake Çıldır. Artistic figure skating coach Burak Karakaş highlighted the growth of their annual visit, noting that the team had expanded from 10 members the previous year to 38 this year.

Skater Berivan Ekinci shared her excitement, saying, "Dancing on Çıldır Lake is an incredible feeling. The cold weather didn't bother us. The entire area is a vast, endless ice rink covered in pure white. The performance we put on throughout the day brought joy not only to the spectators but also to us."

Visitors to Lake Çıldır indulge in ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, Eskimo-style ice fishing and are treated to tea served on a samovar. Lakeside restaurants offer local fish specialties, allowing tourists to conclude their day with a celebratory dance called "halay" on the frozen lake. The touristic Orient Express, running between Ankara and Kars, adds to the charm, bringing in tourists to marvel at the lake's ever-changing beauty in both summer and winter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

    Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

  2. 5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

    5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

  3. World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

    World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

  4. Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

    Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

  5. Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings

    Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings
Recommended
Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields

Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields
Compensation ruled for counterfeit exhibition

Compensation ruled for counterfeit exhibition
Surge in ‘joker companies’ raise alarms over road safety

Surge in ‘joker companies’ raise alarms over road safety
Ancient city of Ephesus hosted over 2 mln visitors in 2023

Ancient city of Ephesus hosted over 2 mln visitors in 2023
WORLD Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' intelligence chief for Syria and his deputy as well as two other Guards members on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
ECONOMY US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

The U.S. Congress green-lit temporary funding on Jan. 18 to thwart a partial government shutdown that threatened the functions of multiple key federal agencies and could have seen thousands of employees sent home without pay.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".