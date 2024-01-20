Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

ARDAHAN

Against the stunning backdrop of Lake Çıldır's frozen surface, a team of 38 artistic figure skaters from Istanbul mesmerized onlookers with a captivating ice dance performance.

As the second-largest lake in the Eastern Anatolia Region after Lake Van, Lake Çıldır, situated within the borders of Ardahan and Kars provinces, has become a popular winter destination for all. The lake offers a plethora of activities every year as it freezes due to the intense cold, attracting thousands of visitors.

The group of coaches and athletes, invited by Ardahan University Research Assistant Volkan Özkan, crafted a dance performance on the icy expanse of Lake Çıldır. Artistic figure skating coach Burak Karakaş highlighted the growth of their annual visit, noting that the team had expanded from 10 members the previous year to 38 this year.

Skater Berivan Ekinci shared her excitement, saying, "Dancing on Çıldır Lake is an incredible feeling. The cold weather didn't bother us. The entire area is a vast, endless ice rink covered in pure white. The performance we put on throughout the day brought joy not only to the spectators but also to us."

Visitors to Lake Çıldır indulge in ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, Eskimo-style ice fishing and are treated to tea served on a samovar. Lakeside restaurants offer local fish specialties, allowing tourists to conclude their day with a celebratory dance called "halay" on the frozen lake. The touristic Orient Express, running between Ankara and Kars, adds to the charm, bringing in tourists to marvel at the lake's ever-changing beauty in both summer and winter.