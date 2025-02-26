Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

ISTANBUL
Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.

Each taxi makes 36 trips per day in the mega city where the population soared by 115 percent from 1990 to 2024 to nearly 16 million but the number of taxis during this period rose by only 17 percent to 20,311, the report said.

Some 86 percent of Istanbul residents have difficulty finding a taxi, and 33 percent “always have difficulty,” found the study, titled “The Transformation of Istanbul’s Taxi Ecosystem.”

The number of taxis per 1,000 people is 1.3 in Istanbul, while this figure averages 9.7 in global cities, according to the report.

The insufficient number of vehicles leads to an increase in the use of pirate taxis, which operate illegally. Some 51 percent of the city residents, however, find pirate taxis “more affordable,” found the study.

According to the report, more than 50 percent of tourists complain about high fare demands, long routes, and the lack of drivers who speak foreign languages. The number of tourists visiting the city skyrocketed by 879 percent from 1990 to 2024 to 18.6 million.

Some 30 percent of drivers use taxi-hailing applications and conduct 55 percent of their trips through these digital platforms, said the report.

Additionally, 87 percent of taxi drivers in Istanbul use applications for traffic conditions and route information, it added.

However, according to the report, fare and route disputes between passengers and drivers appear to be common issues.

Türkiye, service,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers

Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers
Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar

Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar
Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year

Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year
EUs top team to embark on an unprecedented visit to India

EU's top team to embark on an "unprecedented" visit to India
Xi urges calm response to challenges ahead of key meeting

Xi urges 'calm' response to challenges ahead of key meeting
Trump to sell gold card US visas for $5 million

Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿