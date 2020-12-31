Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

  • December 31 2020 09:14:07



ANKARA- Anadolu Agency


Six Turkish ministers gathered on Dec. 30 to discuss the country's reform agenda, the host minister said.

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan hosted the meeting in the capital Ankara which convened Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

Elvan said on Twitter that they evaluated the reform agenda of the upcoming period.

Also attending the meeting was Ibrahim Senel, the head of Strategy and Budget Presidency.

Previously, several Turkish ministers met with business people to work on economic and legal reforms.

Turkish officials repeatedly announced Turkey will resolutely implement reforms that will make the future predictable for investors.

