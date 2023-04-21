Six PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Iraq

ANKARA

“We continue to destroy their hideouts on their heads tirelessly,” the ministry said in a social media post, elaborating that the terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces will continue to tear down the terror hideouts with determination.”

Türkiye has launched the Claw operations as a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.