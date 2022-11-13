Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

ANKARA
Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

The leaders of the Nation Alliance will come together on Nov. 14 to continue to strategize the pre-election process and conclude works for a return to the parliamentary system if they come to power in the 2023 polls.

Ali Babacan, the chairman of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), will host the leaders at the party headquarters. The leaders will come together around six weeks after they held their latest meeting.

One of the issues the leaders will review will be technical work that translates the alliance’s announced decision to return to the parliamentary system into a constitutional amendment package. An inter-party commission has reportedly concluded drafting the constitutional amendments on the return to the parliamentary system but it will be up to the leaders to decide when and how to publicize them, according to the daily Cumhuriyet.

The leaders will also discuss the pre-election strategies but they are not expected to come to an agreement over who will be the joint presidential candidate. They had announced that the joint nominee will be announced only after the parliament decided on the date of the polls.

Türkiye will hold simultaneous parliamentary and presidential polls in June 2023 although there are expectations that they may be held in May.

In the meantime, the leaders of the alliance continue to deliver messages to their grassroots through rallies and meetings. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), and Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good) Party, together attended the inauguration of multiple projects by the Çukurova Municipality in Adana on Nov. 12.

In an address to the crowd, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I just want one thing from you: Go to vote. Don’t say ‘Nothing will change if I don’t vote.’ Because when you vote, it will bring democracy, gender equality, a clean environment, the principle of separation of powers, freedom to criticize… You will bring democracy to Türkiye altogether.”

Politics, Six-party alliance, Elections,

TÜRKIYE First nationwide quake drill held across country

First nationwide quake drill held across country
MOST POPULAR

  1. 'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

    'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

  2. US Democrats maintain Senate majority

    US Democrats maintain Senate majority

  3. Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

    Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

  4. Football-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar

    Football-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar

  5. ‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum

    ‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum
Recommended
Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration

Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration
Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers

Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers
Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister

Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister
Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes

Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes
AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions

AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions
CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors

CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors
WORLD US Democrats maintain Senate majority

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

ECONOMY Germany pulls out of fossil fuel treaty

Germany pulls out of fossil fuel treaty

Germany has joined France and the Netherlands in pulling out of a 1994 energy treaty which critics say protects investments in fossil fuels.
SPORTS New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women’s Rugby World Cup.