Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener

ANKARA

A meeting held by the leaders of six opposition political parties is an important beginning for change, the İYİ (Good) Party leader has said, vowing to give an end to what she called a mismanagement of the economy, poverty, corruption and injustice if they come to power in the next elections.

“We, as İYİ Party, see this meeting as an important beginning. Because we underline that being able to discuss the problems and their solutions in light of the collective mind is the necessity of this age and wisdom,” İYİ Party chair Meral Akşener told her party lawmakers in a weekly address on Feb. 16.

The meeting Akşener referred to was a meeting between the leaders of six opposition parties over the weekend to discuss and finalize a road map to replace the current executive-presidential model with a strengthened parliamentary system. A joint communiqué released after the meeting announced that the leaders will come together again on Feb. 28 and announce the content of the system they propose.

“Our meeting has shaped the country’s agenda and generated excitement. The reason for this excitement is clear: Our people want politicians who can come together and talk about the problems of the country with each other,” Akşener said.

Although these six parties have differences, it is very important that they come together to find ways to resolve the growing problems of Turkey, she said, arguing that their meeting caused discomfort in the ruling People Alliance.

“We will eliminate corruption, poverty and give an end to restrictions [to human rights] with the strengthened parliamentary system. We will say ‘stop’ to injustice,” she said, vowing to build the new system altogether with other opposition parties for the future and for a “strong” and “happy” Turkey.