Six dead, 25 injured as truck crashes into funeral crowd

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

An earth-moving truck veered off the road and plowed into a crowd gathered in a cemetery for a funeral burial in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş early on Sept. 9, resulting in six fatalities and leaving 25 individuals injured.

The truck laden with gravel dragged three parked vehicles in its path before toppling over into the cemetery in the Darıovası neighborhood near the Andırın district center, where mourners had gathered to pay their respects.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a swift response was initiated as gendarmerie and medical teams rushed to the accident scene. Paramedics immediately attended to the injured, and it was confirmed that two individuals tragically lost their lives on the spot.

Following initial assessments, 28 wounded individuals were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulances for further medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, four of the injured succumbed to their injuries.

Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer told the local media that eight of the injured were transferred to the city center hospital, while the remainder received treatment at the Andırın hospital.

Truck driver Cengiz Aksu, who also sustained injuries in the accident, was subsequently taken into custody as authorities investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.