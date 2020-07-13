Sivasspor beat Fenerbahçe to cement 3rd spot

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Demir Grup Sivasspor toppled Fenerbahçe 2-1 in July 12's Turkish Süper Lig match to sit in the third spot in the standings.

Sivasspor took the lead in the ninth minute at the Ülker Stadium as Ivorian forward Arouna Kone scored a penalty, 1-0.

Home team Fenerbahçe pulled level in the 27th minute as Turkish winger Deniz Turuc skipped Sivasspor goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa to score the equalizer for his team, 1-1.

In the 44th minute, the visitors made it 2-1 as Sivasspor's Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç had a through ball to the net for the winner.

Thanks to the first-half goals, Sivasspor secured the victory in Istanbul.

Third in place, Sivasspor boosted their points to 57 as the 2019-20 season will conclude in two weeks.

Having lost Sunday's match, Fenerbahçe came seventh with 50 points.

In the next match, the Yellow Canaries will visit rivals Besiktas for a derby.

Ankaragücü stun Galatasaray

Galatasaray extended their poor form in the league over the 1-0 loss to MKE Ankaragücü in the capital Ankara.

Ankaragücü's Argentine midfielder Oscar Scarione scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute at Eryaman Stadium.

So, Galatasaray was unable to win for eight matches in the league. The Lions, who have already thrown in the towel, got their last win on March 1 by 3-0 against Gençlerbirliği.

They were one of the title contenders in the league at the time. But after that win, Galatasaray had four draws and four losses.

Galatasaray had 52 points in 32 games to be in the fifth spot in standings.

Despite the win, Ankaragücü was still in last place with 29 points.

Hatayspor promoted to Süper Lig

Hatayspor won the second-tier TFF First Lig to move up to the Turkish Süper Lig on July 12.

Victors Hatayspor beat Adanaspor 2-1 in a week 33 game to bag the ticket for Turkey's top-flight football campaign for the upcoming season.

A team from Turkey's south, Hatayspor have been in the First Lig since 2018.

Results:

Göztepe - Gençlerbirliği: 1-3

MKE Ankaragücü - Galatasaray: 1-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

Fenerbahçe - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-2

July 13's fixtures:

Kasımpaşa- Çaykur Rizespor

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Gaziantep FK

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Beşiktaş

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Medipol Başakşehir

Yukatel Denizlispor - Trabzonspor