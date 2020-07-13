Sivasspor beat Fenerbahçe to cement 3rd spot

  • July 13 2020 09:22:00

Sivasspor beat Fenerbahçe to cement 3rd spot

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Sivasspor beat Fenerbahçe to cement 3rd spot

Demir Grup Sivasspor toppled Fenerbahçe 2-1 in July 12's Turkish Süper Lig match to sit in the third spot in the standings.

Sivasspor took the lead in the ninth minute at the Ülker Stadium as Ivorian forward Arouna Kone scored a penalty, 1-0.

Home team Fenerbahçe pulled level in the 27th minute as Turkish winger Deniz Turuc skipped Sivasspor goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa to score the equalizer for his team, 1-1.

In the 44th minute, the visitors made it 2-1 as Sivasspor's Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç had a through ball to the net for the winner.

Thanks to the first-half goals, Sivasspor secured the victory in Istanbul.

Third in place, Sivasspor boosted their points to 57 as the 2019-20 season will conclude in two weeks.

Having lost Sunday's match, Fenerbahçe came seventh with 50 points.

In the next match, the Yellow Canaries will visit rivals Besiktas for a derby.

Ankaragücü stun Galatasaray

Galatasaray extended their poor form in the league over the 1-0 loss to MKE Ankaragücü in the capital Ankara.

Ankaragücü's Argentine midfielder Oscar Scarione scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute at Eryaman Stadium.

So, Galatasaray was unable to win for eight matches in the league. The Lions, who have already thrown in the towel, got their last win on March 1 by 3-0 against Gençlerbirliği.

They were one of the title contenders in the league at the time. But after that win, Galatasaray had four draws and four losses.

Galatasaray had 52 points in 32 games to be in the fifth spot in standings.

Despite the win, Ankaragücü was still in last place with 29 points.

 

Hatayspor promoted to Süper Lig

Hatayspor won the second-tier TFF First Lig to move up to the Turkish Süper Lig on July 12.

Victors Hatayspor beat Adanaspor 2-1 in a week 33 game to bag the ticket for Turkey's top-flight football campaign for the upcoming season.

A team from Turkey's south, Hatayspor have been in the First Lig since 2018.

Results:

Göztepe - Gençlerbirliği: 1-3

MKE Ankaragücü - Galatasaray: 1-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

Fenerbahçe - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-2

July 13's fixtures:

Kasımpaşa- Çaykur Rizespor

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Gaziantep FK

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Beşiktaş

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Medipol Başakşehir

Yukatel Denizlispor - Trabzonspor

MOST POPULAR

  1. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  2. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

    Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair
Turkish referee tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish referee tests positive for coronavirus
Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September
Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record

Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record
Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title
WORLD Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali's embattled president announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the major civil unrest gripping the vulnerable African country, as more opposition leaders were arrested.    
ECONOMY Turkeys auto industry produces over 518,700 vehicles in H1

Turkey's auto industry produces over 518,700 vehicles in H1

Automakers in Turkey produced 518,727 vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors, in the first half of 2020, according to a sectoral report.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.