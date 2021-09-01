Single Turks say they would always wear wedding rings

ISTANBUL

Nine out of 10 single Turks have said that wedding rings should always be worn, a latest poll on changing marriage habits showed.

“The rate of married couples who say people should wear wedding rings is 63.8 percent, whereas it is 88 percent in among unmarried couples,” said Yusuf Akın, an official from the research company conducting the poll.

“The interest in rings decline after marriage,” he added.

Men and women have different opinions on diamond rings. Some 52.4 percent of women say that “a diamond ring is a must” while proposing. The rate is only 36 percent among men.

Young Turks find conducting a marriage ceremony “less necessary” than the elderlies. “The interest towards wedding ceremonies decline as the level of education rises,” Akın said.