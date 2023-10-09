Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

ISTANBUL
Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

It is the first such meeting to be held on the African continent after half a century. The meeting will take place between Oct. 9 and 15.

Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan is also expected to accompany Şimşek at the event.

The minister will be in Marrakech between Oct. 11 and 14.

Şimşek was in London last week for investor meetings.

“We continue our efforts to provide additional external resources to our country. We had very productive meetings in London,” Şimşek wrote on X. He, however, did not provide further details on the meetings in the U.K,’s capital.

The minister is also scheduled to pay visits to other foreign countries until the end of the month.

Şimşek will deliver a speech at an investor meeting in Paris on Oct. 19.

He is also expected to embark on a second tour of Gulf countries at the end of the month.

Bolstering foreign reserves

“We will continue to accumulate international reserves as much as market conditions allow,” Şimşek also wrote on X.

He noted that gross foreign exchange reserves decreased by $3.3 billion weekly and reached $122.2 billion on Sept. 29.

“It seems that gold prices and swap transactions played a role in this development. While the domestic swap stock decreased by $2.2 billion in the said period, the effect of the decline in gold prices was $1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the IMF welcomed the authorities’ policy shift since the election.

Şimşek was appointed the finance minister and Erkan took the helm at the Central Bank after the May elections.

The recent actions to raise the policy rate, increase taxes, and liberalize some financial sector measures have reduced risks and lifted investor confidence, the fund said in a statement late on Oct. 6.

The statement was released following a staff team from the fund, led by James P. Walsh, visited Türkiye, during Sept. 25-29, to discuss recent economic developments, the outlook and policies.

“The authorities should build on the current momentum. This requires prioritizing disinflation by bringing the ex-ante real policy rate into contractionary territory, continuing to liberalize financial regulations to improve the functioning of money and credit markets, and containing the fiscal deficit,” the fund said.

Türkiye’s growth is projected to slow to 3.25 percent in 2024 from 4 percent in 2023, according to the fund.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow to about 3 percent of GDP in 2024, it said.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Late-night TV shows announce their return

Late-night TV shows announce their return
LATEST NEWS

  1. Late-night TV shows announce their return

    Late-night TV shows announce their return

  2. Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

    Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

  3. Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

    Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

  4. Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

    Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

  5. Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’

    Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’
Recommended
SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers

SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers
Industrial production data to be unveiled

Industrial production data to be unveiled
Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Spains first private rocket successfully lifts off

Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off
Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan
World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.