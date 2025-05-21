Şimşek meets with company representatives in Qatar

ISTANBUL
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with representatives of companies in Doha at an event organized by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the event, held on May 20, Şimşek made a presentation and highlighted Türkiye's strategic advantages for direct foreign investors.

The minister also talked about the ongoing stability and reform program and explained how, despite global structural disruptions, Türkiye stands out with its strong infrastructure, dynamic workforce, opportunities in the manufacturing and service sectors, and active industrial policies.

At the end of the meeting, Şimşek answered questions from the participants.

Sources from the Treasury and Finance Ministry told state-run Anadolu Agency that it was assessed that establishing  joint working group to make cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries more dynamic and result-oriented would be beneficial.

This step is expected to pave the way for concrete areas of collaboration, they noted.

As part of his engagements in Doha, Şimşek also met with his Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

They emphasized the need to further deepen and diversify the strong political relations between Türkiye and Qatar through economic cooperation.

Their discussions focused on increasing trade, encouraging mutual investments and exploring collaboration opportunities for joint projects in third countries.

Şimşek traveled to Doha earlier this week to attend the Qatar Economic Forum.

