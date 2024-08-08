Siemens profits up on software businesses

Siemens profits up on software businesses

MUNICH
Siemens profits up on software businesses

Germany industrial giant Siemens said yesterday its profits rose sharply in the third quarter due to a strong performance from its software and infrastructure businesses, and confirmed its full-year outlook.

From April to June, net profit came in at 1.98 billion euros ($2.2 billion), up about 50 percent from a year earlier, as revenues increased four percent to 18.9 billion euros.

Orders at the group, whose products range from trains to factory equipment, were however down 16 percent. Siemens runs its fiscal year from October to September.

Siemens said in a statement that it saw "higher volume order in most industrial businesses" in the quarter.

The results were helped particularly by "exceptionally high order growth in the software business" due to winning major contracts, it said.

Its Smart Infrastructure division, which deals with areas like data centres and battery makers, also performed well, with revenues up 10 percent from a year earlier.

However, revenues were lower in its industrial automation business.

Its "mobility" division reported that orders were down about 70 percent compared to the same quarter last year, when it had won large contracts in Egypt and Germany, but its revenues still edged up.

The Munich-based group confirmed its outlook of achieving revenue growth of four to eight percent over the full year.

Siemens had long been a producer of heavy industrial equipment but has in recent years sought to shift its focus towards digital technology and factory automation.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project
Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year
Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
US president should have say over monetary policy: Trump

US president should have say over monetary policy: Trump
China consumer prices hit five-month high, top forecasts

China consumer prices hit five-month high, top forecasts
FTX, Alameda to ordered to pay $12.7 billion to victims

FTX, Alameda to ordered to pay $12.7 billion to victims
EV charging-related power consumption rises 25 percent

EV charging-related power consumption rises 25 percent
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿