Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

MARDİN
Six people have lost their lives and five have been injured when a shuttle vehicle carrying governor’s office and university staff in the southeastern province of Mardin went out of control and overturned.

Fatma Kaya, Büşra Keleş, Kamuran Önen, Yusuf Tunç, Abdullah Macit and Ruken Adam died in the accident that took place in the Alıçlı neighborhood on the highway between the village of Ömerli and Midyat district.

Those who lost their lives in the accident stayed in Midyat and worked in Mardin’s center and Ömerli district as public servants, Mardin Governor Mahmut Demirtaş informed, wishing mercy to them and condolences to their relatives.

The vehicle flew into the stockade by throwing somersaults when the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

Following the accident in which five people were also injured, many ambulances, firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene upon notification.

Two public prosecutors were appointed by the Mardin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the incident.

“I wish God’s mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in the traffic accident in Mardin, my condolences and patience to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured. The Mardin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a judicial investigation regarding the accident,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ also said.

