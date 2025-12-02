'Shut up': Japan PM quotes manga in investment drive

'Shut up': Japan PM quotes manga in investment drive

RIYADH
Shut up: Japan PM quotes manga in investment drive

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a Saudi-organised economic forum to "shut your mouths" but she wasn't being rude; it was a line from a well-known manga comic.

"I understand that Japanese manga and anime are extremely popular in Saudi Arabia. Titles like 'Captain Tsubasa', 'One Piece', and 'Demon Slayer' come to mind," Takaichi told the event on Nov. 1..

"But today, I'd like to borrow a famous line from 'Attack on Titan' to conclude my speech. 'Just shut your mouths. And invest everything in me!!'," she said.

Takaichi was speaking at the FII PRIORITY Asia 2025 conference, a spinoff of the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia that is dubbed "Davos in the Desert."

Takaichi, who took office in October, is under pressure to attract investment to boost the world's fourth-largest economy, which contracted in the third quarter.

The two-day conference in Tokyo also included SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who said he wept about the receent sale of the firm's shares in US chip titan Nvidia, Bloomberg News reported.

"I don't want to sell a single share. I just had more need for money to invest in OpenAI" and other projects, Son said. "I was crying to sell Nvidia shares."

investments,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low
EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027

EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027
Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to Trump accounts for kids

Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to 'Trump accounts' for kids
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest

Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection

Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection
Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick

Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick
Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿