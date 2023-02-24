Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone

Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone

ANKARA
Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone

Employment measures for the provinces affected by the earthquake have been published in the Official Gazette and have come into force.

Accordingly, in the provinces where the state of emergency has been declared due to the earthquake, short-time work allowance will be granted upon the employer’s request. Dismissal is prohibited except for reasons such as the closure of the workplace and the moral status of the employee.

Those who do not qualify for the short-time working allowance or who are dismissed will receive a cash benefit of 133.44 Turkish Liras per day and 4,003 liras per month. After deducting the stamp duty, the amount to be paid will be 3,972 liras. The measures are valid during the state of emergency.

With the decree published within the framework of the state of emergency, the regulations applied to the working life during the pandemic period have been reactivated.

As a result, during the state of emergency, the eligibility of employers’ requests for short-time work due to the regional crisis caused by the earthquake will not be verified. The short-time work allowance will be granted according to the employer’s request. If the employer is found to have provided incorrect information or documents, the overpayments will be recovered from the employer with legal interest.

In provinces where a state of emergency has been declared, dismissals will be prohibited, with certain exceptions. Exceptions to this will be the closure of the workplace, the termination of its activity or the employee’s behavior that does not comply with the rules of morality and goodwill. Otherwise, employers who terminate employees’ employment contracts in violation of the decree will be subject to an administrative fine equal to the gross minimum wage.

Those who cannot qualify for short-time working allowance, whose workplaces are closed down and who cannot receive unemployment allowance will be able to benefit from cash wage support during the state of emergency. The gross amount will be 4,003 liras per month and the employee will receive 3,972 liras. General Health Insurance premiums will also be covered from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

short term,

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
World Bank hopes to select new chief by May

World Bank hopes to select new chief by May
Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points
Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023

Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023
Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.