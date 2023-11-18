Short-term external debt at $163 billion

Short-term external debt at $163 billion

ANKARA
Short-term external debt at $163 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $163.3 billion at the end of September, indicating an increase of 9.6 percent from the end of 2022, the Central Bank said on Nov. 17.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock rose by 3.3 percent to $64.2 billion, and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1.3 percent to $53.4 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad were $12.1 billion, rising by 14.3 percent.

FX deposits of non-residents - except banking sector - within resident banks decreased by 8.8 percent compared to the end of 2022, recording $19.7 billion, while non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 9.1 percent and recorded $14.3 billion.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 10.2 percent to $31.8 billion, and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 1.8 percent to $85.7 billion compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank said.

As of the end of September, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 49.4 percent U.S. dollars, 23.5 percent euro, 9.9 percent lira and 17.2 percent other currencies.

“Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within one year or less regarding of the original maturity, recorded $211 billion,” the bank added.

short term,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK tightens unemployment benefit access

UK tightens unemployment benefit access
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK tightens unemployment benefit access

    UK tightens unemployment benefit access

  2. Asia trade talk stumble ‘another setback for US’

    Asia trade talk stumble ‘another setback for US’

  3. Decline in local news outlets accelerates despite efforts to help

    Decline in local news outlets accelerates despite efforts to help

  4. UNESCO urges Cambodia to end forcibly evict residents at temple

    UNESCO urges Cambodia to end forcibly evict residents at temple

  5. Bonobo study offers clues into early human alliances

    Bonobo study offers clues into early human alliances
Recommended
Asia trade talk stumble ‘another setback for US’

Asia trade talk stumble ‘another setback for US’
Turkish Airlines starts direct flights to Detroit

Turkish Airlines starts direct flights to Detroit
Tourism revenue target to be met despite challenges: VP Yılmaz

Tourism revenue target to be met despite challenges: VP Yılmaz
In Mexico, building a rail rival to the Panama Canal

In Mexico, building a rail rival to the Panama Canal
Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants

Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants
Monetary tightening, simplification yielding results: Erkan

Monetary tightening, simplification yielding results: Erkan
WORLD Finland sees asylum surge before Russia border crossings shut

Finland sees asylum surge before Russia border crossings shut

Dozens of asylum seekers arrived at four Finnish border crossings with Russia on Friday, just hours before they were to close, a border guard captain told AFP.
ECONOMY UK tightens unemployment benefit access

UK tightens unemployment benefit access

The U.K. has announced "tougher sanctions" for people receiving welfare payments but not looking for work as part of a "Back to Work Plan," with a budget only days away.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.