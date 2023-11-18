Short-term external debt at $163 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $163.3 billion at the end of September, indicating an increase of 9.6 percent from the end of 2022, the Central Bank said on Nov. 17.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock rose by 3.3 percent to $64.2 billion, and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1.3 percent to $53.4 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad were $12.1 billion, rising by 14.3 percent.

FX deposits of non-residents - except banking sector - within resident banks decreased by 8.8 percent compared to the end of 2022, recording $19.7 billion, while non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 9.1 percent and recorded $14.3 billion.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 10.2 percent to $31.8 billion, and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 1.8 percent to $85.7 billion compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank said.

As of the end of September, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 49.4 percent U.S. dollars, 23.5 percent euro, 9.9 percent lira and 17.2 percent other currencies.

“Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within one year or less regarding of the original maturity, recorded $211 billion,” the bank added.