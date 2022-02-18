Short-term external debt at $126 billion

ANKARA

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock was at $125.6 billion at the end of December 2021, indicating an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the end of 2020, the country’s Central Bank said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 9.7 percent to $51.8 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 35.1 percent to $47.8 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 15.3 percent to $11.5 billion, the Central Bank data showed.

FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents banks increased by 0.2 percent compared with the end of 2020, to stand $15.2 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks were $15.6 billion increasing by 18.0 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits decreased by 38.5 percent to $9.4 billion, the monetary authority said.

“Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regarding of the original maturity, was $171.6 billion, of which $15.7 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad.”

The bank separately said yesterday that official reserve assets stood at $109.7 billion at the end of January, indicating a 1.3 percent decrease from the previous month.

As regards to sub-items, foreign currency reserves decreased by 2.4 percent to $63.3 billion and gold reserves increased by 0.3 percent to $38.6 billion.