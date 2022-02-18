Short-term external debt at $126 billion

  • February 18 2022 07:00:00

Short-term external debt at $126 billion

ANKARA
Short-term external debt at $126 billion

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock was at $125.6 billion at the end of December 2021, indicating an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the end of 2020, the country’s Central Bank said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 9.7 percent to $51.8 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 35.1 percent to $47.8 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 15.3 percent to $11.5 billion, the Central Bank data showed.

FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents banks increased by 0.2 percent compared with the end of 2020, to stand $15.2 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks were $15.6 billion increasing by 18.0 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits decreased by 38.5 percent to $9.4 billion, the monetary authority said.

“Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regarding of the original maturity, was $171.6 billion, of which $15.7 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad.”

The bank separately said yesterday that official reserve assets stood at $109.7 billion at the end of January, indicating a 1.3 percent decrease from the previous month.

As regards to sub-items, foreign currency reserves decreased by 2.4 percent to $63.3 billion and gold reserves increased by 0.3 percent to $38.6 billion.

short term debt, Economy,

TURKEY Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  5. Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel

    Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel
Recommended
Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader
NUN Schools Awaits New Students

NUN Schools Awaits New Students!
Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked

Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked       
European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns  
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.