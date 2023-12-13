Short-distance taxi fares spark new debate

ANTALYA

The head of the Consumer Union Antalya Branch has brought a new debate to the long-standing taxi problem by stating that the minimum fare charged by taxi drivers for short distances is illegal.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality recently revised taxi fares, implementing a 42 percent increase in the metered rate, effective from Aug. 15, 2023. The initial meter rate rose from 14 to 20 Turkish Liras, per-kilometer charges increased from 18 to 25 liras, and the waiting time fee reached 84 liras. Moreover, the short-distance fee escalated from 50 to 60 liras.

Neşet Gündüz, the head of the Consumer Union Antalya Branch, emphasized that the short-distance fee is an administrative decision and not obligatory for consumers. He urged passengers to contest these fees, asserting that the taxi meter is the only legitimate basis for fare calculation, saying, "If there is a taxi meter, you pay what it shows. If someone paid 60 liras, they should take their receipt and claim their money from the arbitration board. If they complain to the Provincial Trade Directorate, serious penalties apply."

Ilker Karahan, General Secretary of the Antalya Drivers and Carriers Chamber, defended the short-distance fee, stating it prevents both taxi drivers and consumers from being disadvantaged. Karahan highlighted the challenges faced by taxi drivers who wait in queues for extended periods, arguing that the fee compensates for the disruptions caused by short-distance trips.

Türkiye implements new courier rules

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry introduces rules for couriers, focusing on essential supplies. Vehicles must meet age limits — motorcycles must under ten years old, cars under 20. License holders must ensure timely deliveries - though without specified times, reject shipments to impossible addresses, and provide protective gear. The rules also ban transporting restricted goods and allow extra services per customer requests.