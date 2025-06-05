Shopping buzz, mass travel as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL

Bazaars and marketplaces across every corner of Türkiye are buzzing with last-minute preparations, as many citizens embark on journeys to celebrate the upcoming four-day Eid al-Adha holiday, which begins on June 6.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” marks Prophet İbrahim’s test of faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

During the festive holiday, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle and distribute some meat to poor people.

Since June 2, citizens have begun thronging livestock markets to select their sacrificial animals across Türkiye.

Local media captured scenes of intense bargaining in several cities. While some buyers noted that prices remain fairly stable and comparable to last year, others voiced discontent over what they perceive as noticeable price hikes.

Meanwhile, urban shopping centers were inundated with people purchasing delicacies to offer to visiting family and friends.

One such market is the historic Uzun Çarşı in the southern province of Hatay, which suffered severe damage in the 2023 earthquakes and is slated for demolition and reconstruction.

“This will be our last Eid in Uzun Çarşı, but we hope to return to even better days,” said Mustafa Gürler, a shopkeeper who has been operating in the bazaar for 72 years.

“My heart aches — place has been my life. God willing, it will be restored to its former glory.”

Among the staple delights of the holiday is "baklava" — a cherished sweet in Turkish festive traditions. This year, demand is once again surging, prompting baklava producers to work extended hours to fulfill pre-holiday orders.

“We anticipate consumption to triple during Eid,” remarked Mehmet Yıldırım, the head of the Association of Baklava and Dessert Producers (BAKTAD).

“During the holiday period, including the eve of Eid, daily consumption is projected to reach approximately 1,750 tons.”

The typical surge in activity, which begins two days before the eve of Eid, is expected to persist until the third day of the holiday, he said.

For millions of others, the extended break offers a coveted respite. Beginning June 5, the eve of Eid, highways started to overflow with holidaymakers eager to take advantage of the opportunity to travel.

In Cappadocia —Türkiye’s landscape known for its fairy chimneys — occupancy rates at accommodation facilities have soared to 90 percent. Meanwhile, in the historical southeastern city of Mardin, hoteliers and local merchants are anticipating a “double Eid,” as reservation rates approach 95 percent.

The heat of summer has already begun to draw crowds to coastal regions such as Antalya, İzmir and Muğla, where early waves of tourists are converging on beaches and resorts.

To manage the travel surge, both airlines and intercity bus operators implemented hundreds of additional services.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that, as part of heightened holiday oversight, 3,000 undercover inspectors will be deployed to monitor passenger buses across the country during Eid al-Adha.