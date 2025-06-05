Shopping buzz, mass travel as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

Shopping buzz, mass travel as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL
Shopping buzz, mass travel as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

Bazaars and marketplaces across every corner of Türkiye are buzzing with last-minute preparations, as many citizens embark on journeys to celebrate the upcoming four-day Eid al-Adha holiday, which begins on June 6.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” marks Prophet İbrahim’s test of faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

During the festive holiday, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle and distribute some meat to poor people.

Since June 2, citizens have begun thronging livestock markets to select their sacrificial animals across Türkiye.

Local media captured scenes of intense bargaining in several cities. While some buyers noted that prices remain fairly stable and comparable to last year, others voiced discontent over what they perceive as noticeable price hikes.

Meanwhile, urban shopping centers were inundated with people purchasing delicacies to offer to visiting family and friends.

One such market is the historic Uzun Çarşı in the southern province of Hatay, which suffered severe damage in the 2023 earthquakes and is slated for demolition and reconstruction.

“This will be our last Eid in Uzun Çarşı, but we hope to return to even better days,” said Mustafa Gürler, a shopkeeper who has been operating in the bazaar for 72 years.

“My heart aches — place has been my life. God willing, it will be restored to its former glory.”

Among the staple delights of the holiday is "baklava" — a cherished sweet in Turkish festive traditions. This year, demand is once again surging, prompting baklava producers to work extended hours to fulfill pre-holiday orders.

“We anticipate consumption to triple during Eid,” remarked Mehmet Yıldırım, the head of the Association of Baklava and Dessert Producers (BAKTAD).

“During the holiday period, including the eve of Eid, daily consumption is projected to reach approximately 1,750 tons.”

The typical surge in activity, which begins two days before the eve of Eid, is expected to persist until the third day of the holiday, he said.

For millions of others, the extended break offers a coveted respite. Beginning June 5, the eve of Eid, highways started to overflow with holidaymakers eager to take advantage of the opportunity to travel.

In Cappadocia —Türkiye’s landscape known for its fairy chimneys — occupancy rates at accommodation facilities have soared to 90 percent. Meanwhile, in the historical southeastern city of Mardin, hoteliers and local merchants are anticipating a “double Eid,” as reservation rates approach 95 percent.

The heat of summer has already begun to draw crowds to coastal regions such as Antalya, İzmir and Muğla, where early waves of tourists are converging on beaches and resorts.

To manage the travel surge, both airlines and intercity bus operators implemented hundreds of additional services.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that, as part of heightened holiday oversight, 3,000 undercover inspectors will be deployed to monitor passenger buses across the country during Eid al-Adha.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows terror-free Türkiye in Eid address

Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

    Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

  2. Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

    Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

  3. Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

    Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

  4. US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

    US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

  5. Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

    Night museum tours begin at Ephesus
Recommended
Erdoğan vows terror-free Türkiye in Eid address

Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address
Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris

Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris
Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system

Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system
Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity

Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity
Sharp drop in Turkish university exam applications reflects social shifts

Sharp drop in Turkish university exam applications reflects social shifts
Özel faces investigations over remarks on prosecutor

Özel faces investigations over remarks on prosecutor
Four PKK members surrender in northern Iraq

Four PKK members surrender in northern Iraq
WORLD Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes on Thursday evening carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

ECONOMY Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Türkiye’s large construction industry continued to expand in the January-March period, extending its growth streak to the 10th straight quarter, according to a report by a business group.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿