Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

DUZCE

Approximately eight months ago, an amateur fisherman using an underwater camera discovered large iron remnants off the coast of Karaburun in the country’s Black Sea region, with subsequent research suggesting that they might belong to an Ottoman-era ship.

This unfolding follows Gürkan Gürbüz recording the mysterious remnants in a bid to uncover its history and informing academics from Düzce University of his discovery.

Upon being informed of the development, researchers launched investigations to dive deeper into the background of the wreck and traveled to the site to conduct an enlightening dive.

After determining that the wreck was possibly an Ottoman ship from World War I, academics requested the Culture and Tourism Ministry for permission to excavate inside and around the wreck to further their research with a large-scale project.

According to archaeologist Ahmet Bilir, a member of the research team, ammunition discovered inside the wreck and its resemblance to its congeners of the same period are the most significant indicators shedding light on the background of the shipwreck.

Pointing out that the wreck remains in a ravaged state, Bilir noted that they carried out comprehensive research to ascertain if the damage was brought on by the explosion or the waves.

Considering the period's features and shipbuilding methods, the magnificent shipwreck, at 50 to 60 meters in length, holds great significance, according to Bilir.

“The discovery of such a wreck is crucial for us in terms of the archeology of the World War I battlefield and the possibilities for tourism,” he explained, expressing their enthusiasm and excitement for the research progress.

Bilir emphasized the necessity of excavating the wreck as a portion of it remains buried in the sand, also noting that they might also be able to obtain its shipyard documents due to its dating back to a recent period.

Another research team member, Professor Dr. Deniz Yağlıoğlu from Düzce University’s Biology Department, expressed his surprise at the discovery, despite his familiarity with the site, as he conducts dives there himself each year.

According to Yağlıoğlu, this serves as a demonstration of the Black Sea’s many uncovered mysteries, waiting to be unfolded.

Endavoring with the objective of uncovering the mysteries of this specific founding, the team’s investigations suggest that the wreck might belong to one of the ships carrying soldiers in the Sarıkamış Campaign during World War I.

In a bid to date the ammunition discovered and therefore provide a strong foundation for such hypotheses, they convene meetings with several experts, with hopes for potential excavations to offer more glimpses into its history.