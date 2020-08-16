Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

  • August 16 2020 12:00:00

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

PORT LOUIS-Agence France-Presse
Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said on Aug. 16.    

The bulk carrier MK Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.     

Mauritius declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews raced against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship.   

 "It was confirmed on August 15 that the vessel has broken into two," the ship's operator Mitsui OSK Lines said in a statement, noting that the information came from the vessel's owner, Nagashiki Shipping.    

The split was caused by a crack in a cargo hold on its stern side, Mitsui said.    

Officials had been preparing for the development for days, and images taken on Aug. 15 indicated it was inevitable, with the two pieces only partially attached.     

Nearly all the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil had been pumped off the ship by that time, though there were still 90 tonnes on board, much of it residue from the leakage.             

Mitsui noted on Aug. 16 that "an amount of unrecovered oil is believed to have leaked out of the vessel".   

The salvage team intends to pull the front two-thirds of the ship out to sea using two tugboats and let it sink to avoid further damage to the Mauritian coastline, said a police official in the Mauritian capital Port Louis, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.  

The remaining portion is still stuck on the reef and officials have not yet determined how they might remove it, the official said.    

The weather is expected to become rougher in the coming days, Mauritius' government said in a statement on AUg. 15 night, noting that waves could climb to 4.5 metres.    

The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has come under fire, including from opposition leaders, for doing too little in the week after the ship ran aground.   

It has vowed to seek compensation from "the owner and the insurer" of the ship for "all losses and damages" caused by the spill as well as for costs related to the clean-up.     

Nagashiki, the owner, has pledged to "sincerely" respond to requests for compensation over damage to the marine environment.     

Thousands of Mauritians have volunteered day and night to clean the powder-blue waters that have long been a favourite among honeymooners and tourists.     

The spill is both an ecological and economic disaster for Mauritius, which relies heavily on tourism.    

As of Aug. 15 night more than 800 tonnes of oil liquid waste and more than 300 tonnes of solid waste sludge and debris had been removed from the ocean.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to respond to any intervention in East Med: Minister

    Turkey to respond to any intervention in East Med: Minister

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,955 as daily cases increase by 1,256

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,955 as daily cases increase by 1,256

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey lashes out at Biden over remarks on Turkish politics

    Turkey lashes out at Biden over remarks on Turkish politics

  5. Ruling AKP denounces UAE-Israel deal

    Ruling AKP denounces UAE-Israel deal
Recommended
Robert Trump, the presidents younger brother, dead at 71

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dead at 71
Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting

Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting
Returning Brits begin quarantine while Russia rolls out vaccine

Returning Brits begin quarantine while Russia rolls out vaccine
Battling protests, Lukashenko says Putin agreed to help security of Belarus

Battling protests, Lukashenko says Putin agreed to help security of Belarus
Pentagon to set up new unit to investigate UFOs

Pentagon to set up new unit to investigate UFOs
UN rejects Iran arms embargo extension, crisis looms

UN rejects Iran arms embargo extension, crisis looms
WORLD Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said on Aug. 16.    
ECONOMY Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas.
SPORTS Another Trabzonspor player positive for COVID-19

Another Trabzonspor player positive for COVID-19

The novel coronavirus hit Trabzonspor anew on Aug. 15 as the Turkish football club reported another player had contracted the virus.