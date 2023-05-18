Ship hosting quake survivors completes mission

The shipMSC Aurelia,” where the earthquake survivors were settled in Iskenderun district of Hatay, has completed its mission, as a plaque of appreciation was given to Dumitru Rusu, the captain of the 906-bed Ro-Ro ship that left the port.

Following the quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, a passenger ship named MSC Aurelia belonging to a Turkish-Italian logistics company was brought to İskenderun Port through the initiatives of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry. On Feb. 20, quake survivor families were placed on the ship.

Various activities were organized for children, young people and adults who were hosted on the ship to help them overcome their trauma. The ship’s Italian chefs prepared meals and treats for the earthquake survivors, while cake and cookie baking activities were organized for the children. At the same time, the ship’s helipad was organized as a carpet field for the children to use as an outdoor playground.

During Ramadan, an iftar dinner was organized for earthquake survivors with the participation of Adil Karaismailoğlu, Transportation and Infrastructure minister, and Fatih Dönmez, Energy and Natural Resources minister. Italian chefs also organized iftar meals for earthquake survivors outside the ship during Ramadan.

As the ship was docked in Iskenderun, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) provided three meals, hygienic conditions and temporary shelter support to the earthquake survivors.

The ship left Iskenderun Port after the completion of its mission. The captain of the ship, Dumitru Rusu, was given a plaque of appreciation for his assistance and selfless work during the aftermath of the earthquakes.

The captain received his plaque from MSC Mersin Regional Manager Uğur Tosuner and Medlog Logistics Mersin Regional Manager Necati Mürşitoğlu. The ship, which was sent to the northwestern province of Yalova for maintenance at the shipyard, will then leave the country.

