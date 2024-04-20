New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey

New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey

ANKARA
New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey

The Ankara-Diyarbakır Touristic Train has officially started service on April 19, departing from the historic railway station in the capital Ankara, offering immersive experiences to explore more of the country’s rich landscapes.

The train departed from Ankara at 3:55 p.m. on April 19 and, upon arrival, will leave from the southeastern province of Diyarbakır at 12:00 p.m. on April 21.

Notably, the itinerary shows that the touristic train will depart from Ankara every Friday between April 19 and June 14, and from Diyarbakır every Sunday between April 21 and June 16.

This journey promises enchanting stopovers in Malatya for three hours during the outbound trip and four hours in Yolçatı in the eastern province of Elazığ on the return leg, with an additional three-hour leisure break in the central city of Kayseri, offering passengers ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich historical and cultural tapestry of these locations.

Meanwhile, the Ankara-Diyarbakır train, also known as the Mesopotamia Express, took to the rails on the scenic 1,051-kilometer route with a capacity of 180 passengers, including nine sleeping cars and one dining car.

As for ticket pricing, a deluxe sleeper cabin on the Ankara-Diyarbakır route is priced at 9,000 Turkish Liras ($278), while those wishing to accompany the train on its return journey will pay 8,000 liras.

Due to the high demand, people often buy their tickets months in advance through tour operators to enjoy the experience the touristic passenger train offers.

debuts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

    IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

  2. US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

    US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

  3. Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

    Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

  4. North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

    North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

  5. Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories

    Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories
Recommended
Inflated prices spark nationwide restaurant boycott calls

Inflated prices spark nationwide restaurant boycott calls
Several quakes shake country over two days

Several quakes shake country over two days
Eight arrested in alleged embezzlement at Antalya bank

Eight arrested in alleged embezzlement at Antalya bank
Pamukkale breaks daily visitor record

Pamukkale breaks daily visitor record
Istanbul’s French high schools face competition probe

Istanbul’s French high schools face competition probe
Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals

Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals
WORLD US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to hold a crucial vote on Saturday on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan -- and a possible ban of TikTok.
ECONOMY IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

Deeper integration of the European Union's internal market could prove crucial for boosting lackluster economic growth and productivity levels in the 27-member trading bloc, a senior IMF official told AFP Friday.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿