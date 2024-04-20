New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey

ANKARA

The Ankara-Diyarbakır Touristic Train has officially started service on April 19, departing from the historic railway station in the capital Ankara, offering immersive experiences to explore more of the country’s rich landscapes.

The train departed from Ankara at 3:55 p.m. on April 19 and, upon arrival, will leave from the southeastern province of Diyarbakır at 12:00 p.m. on April 21.

Notably, the itinerary shows that the touristic train will depart from Ankara every Friday between April 19 and June 14, and from Diyarbakır every Sunday between April 21 and June 16.

This journey promises enchanting stopovers in Malatya for three hours during the outbound trip and four hours in Yolçatı in the eastern province of Elazığ on the return leg, with an additional three-hour leisure break in the central city of Kayseri, offering passengers ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich historical and cultural tapestry of these locations.

Meanwhile, the Ankara-Diyarbakır train, also known as the Mesopotamia Express, took to the rails on the scenic 1,051-kilometer route with a capacity of 180 passengers, including nine sleeping cars and one dining car.

As for ticket pricing, a deluxe sleeper cabin on the Ankara-Diyarbakır route is priced at 9,000 Turkish Liras ($278), while those wishing to accompany the train on its return journey will pay 8,000 liras.

Due to the high demand, people often buy their tickets months in advance through tour operators to enjoy the experience the touristic passenger train offers.