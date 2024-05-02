Heavy rains lash the capital, disrupt daily life

ANKARA

Heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms has caused chaos in the capital Ankara, halting daily life as streets turned into lakes and metro stations became inundated.

Over 60 millimeters of rain pounded Ankara on April 30. Around 60-70 kilograms of rain fell per square meter in a short period, flooding roads and underpasses. Stranded vehicles littered the flooded streets, while some subway stations halted operations due to rising water levels.

Emergency services scrambled to respond to hundreds of flooding calls. Firefighters and municipal crews tackled the deluge, while some residents took matters into their own hands, attempting to drain flooded homes and workplaces.

While no casualties were reported, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin warned citizens to remain cautious as rainfall was expected to continue.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to address the situation," Şahin said. "Nearly 1,330 flooding reports have been received so far, with over 950 already addressed. Response efforts are ongoing for the remaining locations."

Şahin highlighted the worst-hit districts as Yenimahalle and Keçiören, where teams were prioritizing intervention. He emphasized earlier warnings issued regarding heavy rainfall and urged residents to exercise extra caution.

The Ankara Municipality deployed over 1,400 vehicles and 2,400 personnel to mitigate the downpour's impact. Some train services were suspended due to flooding on the metro line. Buses were redirected to provide alternative transportation on this route.