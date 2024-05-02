Animal predation suspected in Korhan Berzeg case

BALIKESIR

Authorities are intensifying efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Korhan Berzeg, a former World Bank economist, as suspicions of a fatal animal attack loom large in the investigation.

The 83-year-old man vanished on June 17 last year while staying at his summer house in the western city of Balıkesir's Gönen district. For 316 days, his whereabouts remained unknown, leaving family, friends and law enforcement agencies baffled.

The breakthrough in the case came on April 23 when Ahmet Gülay, the headman of the neighborhood, stumbled upon a discovery near a stream 3.5 kilometers from Berzeg's house. Among the debris were Berzeg's bone fragments and clothing.

A wallet containing Berzeg's ID card, credit cards and driver's license was found in the pocket of a pair of pants with shredded cuffs.

However, the remains were discovered in an area that had been scanned multiple times, both on the ground with teams and tracking dogs, as well as from the air with drones.

Authorities immediately honed in on the possibility of an animal attack, considering the region's reputation as a habitat for hyenas. While this theory gains traction, investigators explore every angle, including the potential for foul play.

Forensic experts are meticulously examining the bones for any signs of teeth marks, hoping to determine if Berzeg fell victim to a predatory animal. At the same time, intelligence operations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to his tragic demise.

Remarkably, Berzeg's dog Tina, whom he took for a walk the day he disappeared, reappeared at home 74 days later, well-groomed and free of dirt, indicating that the dog had potentially not been roaming in the wild.

Subsequent searches covered a 325-square-kilometer area, employing GPS tracking on Tina, who consistently returned home.