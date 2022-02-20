Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

  • February 20 2022 16:08:00

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

YANQING
Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.

But the American will return home from China with nothing to show from what she dubbed an “epic under-performance.”The 26-year-old failed to add to the two Olympic golds she won in the 2014 and 2018 Games in Sochi and Pyeongchang. 

Not only did Shiffrin fail to even finish the slalom, giant slalom and alpine combined, three events in which she had been a keen favorite, she did not get close to the podium in either the super-G or downhilleither.

Her failure to medal in those events, Shiffrin said, had left her feeling “like a joke,” especially after what she said had been a good run-in to the Games.

Redemption came in part from a fourth-placed finish with the U.S. quartet in the program-ending mixed team parallel event on Sunday.

Shiffrin insisted that her experience at the Beijing Games had given her a learning curve on how to stay positive, notably in the face of criticism, and bounce back from accumulated setbacks.“Every single person on earth goes through some kind of hardship and you just need to get up,” she said.

“It’s the most important takeaway from the last couple of weeks for me and it has nothing to do with the Olympics.“I’m just grateful that this last couple of weeks has given me a platform to actually say it and maybe even learn something about it.”Shiffrin acknowledged that some of the criticism, both online and in the media, she had received had been overwhelming.

The Olympics, she continued, were “100 percent focused on the competitions and the skiing,” but had also been three weeks of her life.“And there’s never been a period of time in three weeks of my life where I haven’t felt some sort of disappointment, regret, hope, optimism, pessimism, triumph, failure. That’s life.”

SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

    Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

  2. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  3. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  4. House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

    House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

  5. Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

    Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070
Recommended
Curtain falls on 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Curtain falls on 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
KAT wins All-Star three-point contest

KAT wins All-Star three-point contest
Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead
Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant
’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling
US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

The Turkish government is working on arrangements to reduce electricity bills some 25 percent for businesses, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.