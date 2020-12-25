She said 'yes' under the deep blue sea
ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish couple took their first step to marriage under the deep blue sea.
Halil Yılmaz proposed to his longtime girlfriend Müge Hasanbaş on a scuba diving trip in Istanbul.
With the help of Cem Karabay, an underwater sports instructor and a Guinness record holder, he placed eight amphoras and a chest with love notes under the sea.
Yılmaz, 27, came for a trial drive with his girlfriend the very next day.
Unaware of the surprise ahead, Hasanbaş's only source of excitement until this point was making a trial drive for the first time.
When they dove, she noticed the amphoras. Yilmaz took out the love notes from every amphora, ending with a marriage proposal written on a banner inside the chest.
He then took out a ring from his diving vest.
She said 'yes'.