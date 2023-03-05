Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’

Melike Çalkap- ISTANBUL

With photographs of many quake-affected children appearing on social media platforms, experts raise concerns that these photos can leave a ‘traumatizing’ impact and can wrongly be used for ‘advertising’ purposes, suggesting people to stop sharing such photographs online.

Over the past few days, many photographs of quake-affected children have appeared on different online platforms, usually well-intentioned and aiming to provide a ray of hope during terrible times.

Dr. Türker Toker, a member of the Uşak University Education Faculty, addressed teachers on social media.

“Please do not take photos with earthquake-stricken children in your class and share them on social media,” Toker urged, as many educators took his suggestion positively.

Prof. Dr. Nurten Sargın, a faculty member of Necmettin Erbakan University Department of Psychological Counseling and Guidance, stated that such posts, especially posted by teachers working in the private sector, can carry wrongly be used for advertising purposes.

“The quake survivor children do not need exposure and media coverage now. They need to be understood and supported,” Sargın said.

According to Sargın, when photos of quake survivors are shared, an archive of one of their worst trauma is created, and no one has the right to be evocative of this.

She pointed out that the posts may somehow come across people who experienced trauma years later as they do not easily disappear.

Sargın added that when photos of quake-stricken children are insensibly shared on social media, they also become targets of ill-intentioned people.

“If photographs of children are to be used, their backs should be turned, or their faces should not be visible,” Sargın said.