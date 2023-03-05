Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’

Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’

Melike Çalkap- ISTANBUL
Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’

With photographs of many quake-affected children appearing on social media platforms, experts raise concerns that these photos can leave a ‘traumatizing’ impact and can wrongly be used for ‘advertising’ purposes, suggesting people to stop sharing such photographs online.

Over the past few days, many photographs of quake-affected children have appeared on different online platforms, usually well-intentioned and aiming to provide a ray of hope during terrible times.

Dr. Türker Toker, a member of the Uşak University Education Faculty, addressed teachers on social media.

“Please do not take photos with earthquake-stricken children in your class and share them on social media,” Toker urged, as many educators took his suggestion positively.

Prof. Dr. Nurten Sargın, a faculty member of Necmettin Erbakan University Department of Psychological Counseling and Guidance, stated that such posts, especially posted by teachers working in the private sector, can carry wrongly be used for advertising purposes.

“The quake survivor children do not need exposure and media coverage now. They need to be understood and supported,” Sargın said.

According to Sargın, when photos of quake survivors are shared, an archive of one of their worst trauma is created, and no one has the right to be evocative of this.

She pointed out that the posts may somehow come across people who experienced trauma years later as they do not easily disappear.

Sargın added that when photos of quake-stricken children are insensibly shared on social media, they also become targets of ill-intentioned people.

“If photographs of children are to be used, their backs should be turned, or their faces should not be visible,” Sargın said.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

    Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

  2. Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

    Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

  3. China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

    China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

  4. Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

    Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

  5. Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts

    Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts
Recommended
Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6
Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts

Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts
Search and rescue volunteers cheer up quake survivor children

Search and rescue volunteers cheer up quake survivor children
Türkiyes opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote

Türkiye's opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote
Concerts organized for earthquake survivors

Concerts organized for earthquake survivors
Disruptions in GSM services after quake to be investigated

Disruptions in GSM services after quake to be investigated
WORLD Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Students and rail workers were preparing to rally in Athens on Sunday in the latest expression of grief and anger at Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed at least 57 people.

ECONOMY Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement on March 3, the Gulf country's president said, the latest step in improving ties long strained by regional disputes.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.