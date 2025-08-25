Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

DAMASCUS
Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a Foreign Ministry official told AFP on Aug. 25, the first Syrian leader to do so in decades.

Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech.”

Sharaa took power in December 2024 after his Islamist group led a coalition of forces that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after nearly 14 years of grueling civil war.

"He will be the first Syrian president to speak at the United Nations since former president Nureddin al-Atassi [in 1967], and the first Syrian president ever to take part in the General Assembly's high-level week," scheduled for September 22-30, the official added.

Since taking power, Syria's new authorities have gained regional and international support.

UN ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

    Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

  2. Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

    Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

  3. Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave

    Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave

  4. US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

    US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

  5. DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work

    DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work
Recommended
Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport
US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy
Venezuela builds up border security over US warships

Venezuela builds up border security over US warships
N Korea ‘could produce 10-20 nukes per year’

N Korea ‘could produce 10-20 nukes per year’
1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN

1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN
US: Officials ‘working hard’ on ending Ukraine war

US: Officials ‘working hard’ on ending Ukraine war
Fears of new political crisis grip France

Fears of new political crisis grip France
WORLD Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

A Swedish government official folder containing documents from Stockholm’s NATO accession talks with Türkiye was left behind at Arlanda Airport in 2022, Sweden’s media has said.
ECONOMY Norway wealth fund divests from Caterpillar over Gaza

Norway wealth fund divests from Caterpillar over Gaza

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it had divested from U.S. construction equipment firm Caterpillar over purported involvement in rights violations in the Israel-Hamas war.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿