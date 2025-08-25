Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a Foreign Ministry official told AFP on Aug. 25, the first Syrian leader to do so in decades.

Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech.”

Sharaa took power in December 2024 after his Islamist group led a coalition of forces that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after nearly 14 years of grueling civil war.

"He will be the first Syrian president to speak at the United Nations since former president Nureddin al-Atassi [in 1967], and the first Syrian president ever to take part in the General Assembly's high-level week," scheduled for September 22-30, the official added.

Since taking power, Syria's new authorities have gained regional and international support.