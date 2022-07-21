Shanties on pontoons on Seyhan Lake Dam rented for $40 daily

  

ADANA
Adana Governor’s Office has started an investigation against the floating barracks built on pontoons and rented for 700 Turkish Liras ($40) per day for boating on the Seyhan Lake Dam, Demirören News Agency has reported.

On monitoring the lake with drones, local authorities found that the “shanties” were illegal structures.

Seyhan Lake Dam is a center of attraction, especially in summer, with lush, green nature surrounding it. Many people who want to get away from the torrid heat of the province prefer to hang out by the lake, picnicking with family and friends.

However, recently, “disturbing images” of the lake have started to appear, the agency reported.

“In addition to small and large boats on the lake, floating barracks were seen now,” it said.

“The number of these barracks, which do not appeal to the eye and create a primitive appearance, is increasing day by day,” the agency stated.

Locals said boat owners rent these floating barracks for 700 liras per day via social media for events such as celebrating birthdays or marriage proposals on the lake.

However, floating barracks will “probably be removed in a short time.”

The Regional Directorate of the State Waterworks Authority (DSİ) stated that no permit was obtained for floating barracks and announced that the necessary work would be started.

“There is no official situation regarding these constructions in our administration,” the DSİ said in a statement. “There is no permission given by our administration regarding these constructions.”

The DSİ highlighted that “necessary studies will be initiated in cooperation with other institutions under the coordination of Adana Governor’s Office.”

WORLD Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he will remain in power amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

ECONOMY Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Recent statements by Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin have brought the concept of flexible working on to the country’s agenda.

SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”