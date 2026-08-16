Seven killed in Turkish engagement party road crash

ANKARA

File picture for illustration only shows a Turkish ambulance on an emergency call. (AFP photo)

A Turkish minibus taking a family to an engagement party overturned on Aug. 15, killing seven people, including two children, and injuring several others, authorities said.

The governor's office said on X that two people had died at the scene of the accident and another five while in hospital, updating the original toll.

Medical staff were treating nine injured people, one of whom was in a serious condition, the statement added.

The vehicle, transporting a family to the engagement celebrations in the southeastern province of Mus, was at Lice district in the bordering province of Diyarbakir when a tire burst and the driver lost control, NTV television reported.

The dead children were aged 10 and four, authorities said.