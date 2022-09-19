Seven FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee Greece

İZMİR

Security forces have detained seven people convicted over their links to FETÖ while trying to flee to Greece with a speedboat from the western province of İzmir, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Along with the FETÖ suspects, four organizers were also caught, the agency said on Sept. 18.

Police reached at a bay in the Gümüldür neighborhood upon notifications that some suspected people were in a speedboat.

After stopping the boat, the police found out that the “passengers” were all FETÖ convicts.

Seven suspects were arrested by a court after medical checks.



The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.