Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants

  • January 10 2022 23:55:43

Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants

ISTANBUL

At least seven people have been detained so far in connection to incidents following a fight between a foreign national and a Turkish citizen in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, a district on the far western side of the metropolis where nearly 300,000 migrants live.

“Seven suspects, including four children who have been pushed to crime, have been apprehended, and efforts are ongoing to catch the other people,” said in a statement released by Istanbul Governor’s Office.

A fight broke out between locals and migrants in Esenyurt’s Bağlarçeşme quarter on Jan. 9 due to an unknown reason, but the brawl later turned into a group of Turkish citizens breaking the windows of a shopping mall with shops belonging to migrants.

Police forces were dispatched to the area following the incident in which a group of 30-40 people damaged the outer door of the mall by throwing stones, according to Demirören News Agency.

A judicial investigation initiated is still ongoing.

