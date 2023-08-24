Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter

Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter

NEW YORK
Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted on Aug. 22 on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star.

Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport, revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.

“Believe me,” Williams wrote last year in an essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

The 2022 U.S. Open was her last tournament. She reached the third round in New York by beating second-seeded Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 3.

Serena Williams,

ARTS & LIFE Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

    Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

  2. Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

    Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

  3. Big tech to face full force of new EU law

    Big tech to face full force of new EU law

  4. UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

    UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

  5. Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone

    Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone
Recommended
Japanese company produces digital clones

Japanese company produces digital clones
Crying wolf to save livestock and their predator

Crying wolf to save livestock and their predator
Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo
Britney Spears’ Broadway musical to close after 3 months

Britney Spears’ Broadway musical to close after 3 months
Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike
Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City

Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City
WORLD Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

The head of the Wagner group that in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership was on the passengers list of a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

ECONOMY Big tech to face full force of new EU law

Big tech to face full force of new EU law

The world's biggest digital companies will have nowhere to hide starting on Aug. 25, when the toughest EU rules on online content since social media first burst onto the scene enter into force.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.