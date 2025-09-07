Seoul says over 300 South Koreans detained in US to be released

SEOUL
Seoul said on Sunday that negotiations with the United States to secure the release of South Korean workers detained in a raid by U.S. immigration officials have been "concluded" and they would soon be freed and flown home.

It follows the arrest of more than 300 South Korean workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant being built in the southern state of Georgia on Sept. 4.

The operation, carried out in the town of Ellabell, was the largest single site raid implemented so far under U.S. President Donald Trump's nationwide anti-migrant drive, catching Seoul officials off guard.

"As a result of the swift and united response... negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded," Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, said yesterday.

"Only administrative procedures remain. Once these are completed, a chartered flight will depart to bring our citizens home," he added.

Footage of the raid released by U.S. authorities showed detained workers, in handcuffs and with chains around their ankles, being loaded onto an inmate transportation bus.

Scrambling to contain the fallout, a senior executive at electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution flew to Georgia yesterday morning.

"The immediate priority now is the swift release of both our LG Energy Solution employees and those of our partner firms," executive Kim Ki-soo told reporters before boarding a plane.

LG Energy Solution has said 47 of its employees had been arrested, 46 South Koreans and one Indonesian.

The company has also said about 250 of those arrested were believed to be employed by its contractor, and most of them were South Koreans.

 

