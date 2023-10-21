Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

A high-ranking police officer has been arrested in the investigation into the assassination of Sinan Ateş, former head of the ultra-nationalist group Gray Wolves.

Five suspects, including two police officers, were brought to the courthouse, where they provided statements to the public prosecutor.

The arrested police commissioner, identified only with initials M.E.A, reportedly played an active role in the murder investigation. The remaining four suspects were released under judicial control conditions.

Reports says M.E.A. leaked crucial information about Ateş's whereabouts, including his address, frequented locations and vehicles, to Tolgahan Demirbaş.

Demirbaş was allegedly apprehended at the residence of a Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy, according to local media. However, he denied these claims.

Ateş's murder last December has led to a widespread investigation, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals thus far.

The Gray Wolves, officially named the Idealist Hearths, is a far-right youth organization and political movement affiliated with the MHP.

Established by Colonel Alparslan Türkeş in the late 1960s, the group gained prominence during the political violence of the late 1970s in Türkiye. During this period, Gray Wolves members engaged in urban warfare against left-wing militants and activists.

