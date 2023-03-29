Senior PKK member detained: Minister

ANKARA

A senior member working for the Cudi structuring of the PKK terror organization has been captured and detained, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

Selim Adıyaman, code-named Harun Elbak, who actively took part in the Cudi structure of the terror organization, was listed in the grey category of the Interior Ministry’s most wanted list directory, which is divided into five color-coded categories, Soylu said in a social media post late on March 27.



Red is the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

As a result of an intelligence-based operation, Gendarmerie teams caught the terrorist trying to escape abroad in the southeastern province of Şırnak’s İdil district.

Soylu thanked members of the gendarmerie team for their successful operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.