Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

A senior member of the far-left terrorist group DHKP-C has been detained with a joint operation of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the police.

In the joint operation, Gülten Matur, who was responsible for executing the terrorist acts in Türkiye on behalf of the organization, was caught in Istanbul.

Matur was on the run after the arrest warrant was issued on the charge of “membership of an armed terrorist organization.”

As a result of the intelligence studies carried out by the MİT, it was determined that the senior member of the terrorist organization was in search of going abroad.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a large number of terror attacks in Türkiye, including the 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara in which a Turkish security guard lost his life.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union.

DHKPC, militants,

ARTS & LIFE Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

    Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

  2. Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

    Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

    Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

  5. Third-quarter growth data to be released

    Third-quarter growth data to be released
Recommended
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Animal rights to be under legal guarantee

Animal rights to be under legal guarantee
Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard

Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard
Young scientist bags award in Belgium

Young scientist bags award in Belgium
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
Antalya experiences its warmest October

Antalya experiences its warmest October
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.