Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A senior member of the far-left terrorist group DHKP-C has been detained with a joint operation of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the police.

In the joint operation, Gülten Matur, who was responsible for executing the terrorist acts in Türkiye on behalf of the organization, was caught in Istanbul.

Matur was on the run after the arrest warrant was issued on the charge of “membership of an armed terrorist organization.”

As a result of the intelligence studies carried out by the MİT, it was determined that the senior member of the terrorist organization was in search of going abroad.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a large number of terror attacks in Türkiye, including the 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara in which a Turkish security guard lost his life.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union.