Senior Chinese diplomat taken in for questioning

Senior Chinese diplomat taken in for questioning

BEIJING
Senior Chinese diplomat taken in for questioning

A senior Chinese diplomat considered a contender for future foreign minister has been detained by authorities for questioning, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 10.

Liu Jianchao, head of a department under the ruling Communist Party that oversees relations with foreign political parties, was "taken away" after returning to Beijing from a work trip abroad in late July, according to people familiar with the matter, the report said.

The reason for his detention could not be determined, it added.

Liu, 61, has previously served in key diplomatic roles including ambassadorships to the Philippines and Indonesia and foreign ministry spokesperson.

He has also led various national and regional bodies tasked with implementing President Xi Jinping's signature crackdown on corruption.

His detention represents the highest-level inquiry into a Chinese diplomat since Qin Gang, who was removed as foreign minister in 2023 following reports of an extramarital affair.

Liu has been widely viewed as a rising figure in the Chinese diplomatic world.

In early July, he accused the United States' defense chief of "inciting confrontation and conflict" by urging American allies to bolster their militaries to counter China.

His most recent public engagement was on July 29 in Algeria, following meetings in several African countries, Singapore and elsewhere late last month, according to the website of the International Department, which he currently heads.

 

China ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

    Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

  2. Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

    Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

  3. Indonesia, Peru strike trade agreement as leaders meet

    Indonesia, Peru strike trade agreement as leaders meet

  4. Nvidia to pay US 15 pct of AI chip sales to China: Reports

    Nvidia to pay US 15 pct of AI chip sales to China: Reports

  5. Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks

    Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks
Recommended
Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks

Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks
Israeli airstrike kills 2 Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza City

Israeli airstrike kills 2 Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza City
Four UN Security Council permanent members oppose Israels Gaza occupation plan

Four UN Security Council permanent members oppose Israel's Gaza occupation plan
Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood

Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood
Israels Gaza plan risks another calamity: UN official

Israel's Gaza plan risks 'another calamity': UN official
Thousands take to street around world to oppose Israel plan

Thousands take to street around world to oppose Israel plan
Armenia, Azerbaijan deal opens door to political, economic shift

Armenia, Azerbaijan deal opens door to political, economic shift
WORLD Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks

Europe pushes for Ukraine role in Trump-Putin talks

European leaders on Sunday pushed for Ukraine to be a part of negotiations between the United States and Russia, ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Switzerland's defense minister Martin Pfister said Sunday he was "open" to placing new arms orders with the U.S. as a way to try to reduce Washington's whopping tariffs.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿