SAMSUN
Senforock blends rock and symphony for over a decade

Led by renowned composer and conductor Musa Göçmen, famously dubbed the “Flying Conductor” for his signature mid-air jump that concludes every performance, the Senforock Orchestra has been offering symphonic interpretations of both Turkish and international rock anthems for over 16 years.

Combining the energy of rock with the grandeur of symphonic music, the ensemble has gained a devoted following. Under Göçmen’s direction, the orchestra delivers fresh takes on classics by Metallica, Europe, Deep Purple, Cem Karaca, Barış Manço, Erkin Koray, Üç Hürel and Fikret Kızılok, among others.

Speaking after a recent concert in Samsun, Göçmen told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Senforock was founded in 2009 with the aim of merging the dynamism of rock with the power of orchestral music. Their debut was at the Masters of Rock Festival in the Czech Republic — one of Europe’s most prestigious rock and metal events — followed by a charity project in Japan for children affected by a tsunami. Since then, Senforock has evolved into a full-fledged rock phenomenon in Türkiye.

The orchestra includes a rock band, vocal soloists, a full symphony orchestra and a growing choir that has become a defining element of their sound. “We’ve developed a massive rock choir that keeps growing with each performance,” Göçmen said.

“What we’re doing is channeling the emotional force of symphonic music through the raw spirit of rock. Most importantly, we’re bringing iconic music from this land — Barış Manço, Cem Karaca, Erkin Koray, Üç Hürel — to the stage in a symphonic rock format.”

Noting the wide fan base for both rock and classical music, Göçmen added: “When you bring the two together, you’re not just building bridges — you are creating something entirely new. That’s the heart of Senforock. This isn’t a temporary project; it’s a permanent, large-scale musical movement. In Türkiye, it stands alone — and it might be one of the few of its kind worldwide.”

‘Anything done with love brings joy and beauty with it’

Reflecting on the group’s 16-year journey, Göçmen said the excitement remains strong: “We’ve played thousands of concerts and performed for audiences possibly reaching the millions. We’ve collaborated with legendary artists like Moğollar and Selda Bağcan. Right now, we’re on the third day of our tour — from Ankara to Cappadocia and now Samsun — which feels very fitting for the rock spirit we’re trying to honor.”

As for advice to younger generations, Göçmen shared a heartfelt message: “Your profession shapes your life. Choose something you truly love. Senforock is the product of people doing what they love, and that energy shines through on stage. When you share that love and passion, the audience immediately connects. Because anything done with love brings with it passion, beauty and a smile toward life.”

 

